Oklahoma minister tackled by bystander, arrested by police after allegedly touching child inappropriately at bus stop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man has been arrested after allegedly touching a child inappropriately at a bus stop.

33-year-old Michael Coghill was arrested for lewd acts to a child.

According to the police report, a 9-year-old victim reported that a “guy touched him on the back and he didn’t like the way it made him feel.”

The report also says the person would stop at the bus stop while jogging, and it’s happened more than once.

“Yesterday, our adult that was made aware of the situation, actually stopped, retrieved a recording device, monitored at the bus stop, observed and viewed the suspect run past the bus stop, stop, come back, and then touch the juvenile,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk with Oklahoma City Police said.

The report says the suspect looked at his watch, as though waiting for the kids to arrive.

Police say the reporting party confronted the suspect and tackled him, leaving him with a skull fracture and cracked eye socket.

Mugshot of Michael Coghill courtesy of Oklahoma County Corrections

“He was in the cop car, bloody. It was just gut wrenching knowing he was even in that cop car across the street,” neighbor Lisa Ward said.

She says she has seen him jogging before.

“Where do they just come out the woodworks and prey on children and that he knew the time he would be there, every day, that was like the most hard part, the most disgusting part,” she said.

She says the whole situation was upsetting.

“Very shocking. Very, very shocking. I’m so grateful I‘m able to walk with my child every day to the bus stop,” she said.

KFOR confirmed the suspect used to work for Choctaw Church of Christ. He currently works as a minister at Lakehoma Church of Christ in Mustang. They released a statement that reads:

“We were heartbroken to learn of the incident this morning involving one of our adult ministers, and our hearts go out to the child and family involved. We were shocked at this news as he had a clean background check, and we have received no reports or claims against him during his tenure. Church leadership has no tolerance for any type of abuse and is meeting tonight to discuss next steps. We will cooperate with authorities as needed.”