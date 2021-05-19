Oklahoma mom desperately searching for answers in son’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma mother is desperately searching for answers in her son’s unsolved murder case.

Baron McCoy was shot to death inside an RV in the 3300 block of NE 20 on April 8, 2018.

Baron McCoy

His mom, Chiquita Robinson, said he was at a friend’s house when the fatal shooting took place.

“And I’m like, ‘This is unbelievable that my son is gone,’” said Robinson. “I mean, I never will be able to see him again.”

Robinson said her son was with friends, and they were around at the time of the shooting. She believes someone knows what happened to him.

Chiquita Robinson

“Right now, I still cry. I still wake up in the middle of the night and cry because I’m missing my son,” said Robinson.

The loss of her son is not only taking an emotional toll, but a physical one as well.

Robinson is a diabetic and amputee. She says she now battles depression.

“I miss my son so bad. And then, you know, he got an 18-year-old daughter that’s graduating in a few days,” said Robinson.

Baron McCoy and his daughter.

Robinson now hopes someone will come forward to give her family the justice they’ve long been seeking.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.