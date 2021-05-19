Oklahoma mom desperately searching for answers in son’s murder

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma mother is desperately searching for answers in her son’s unsolved murder case.

Baron McCoy was shot to death inside an RV in the 3300 block of NE 20 on April 8, 2018.

Photo goes with story
Baron McCoy

His mom, Chiquita Robinson, said he was at a friend’s house when the fatal shooting took place.

“And I’m like, ‘This is unbelievable that my son is gone,’” said Robinson. “I mean, I never will be able to see him again.”

Robinson said her son was with friends, and they were around at the time of the shooting. She believes someone knows what happened to him.

Photo goes with story
Chiquita Robinson

“Right now, I still cry. I still wake up in the middle of the night and cry because I’m missing my son,” said Robinson.

The loss of her son is not only taking an emotional toll, but a physical one as well.

Robinson is a diabetic and amputee. She says she now battles depression.

“I miss my son so bad. And then, you know, he got an 18-year-old daughter that’s graduating in a few days,” said Robinson.

Photo goes with story
Baron McCoy and his daughter.

Robinson now hopes someone will come forward to give her family the justice they’ve long been seeking.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report