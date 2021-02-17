Oklahoma mother & 3 children recovering after surviving fiery multivehicle crash involving semis on Turner Turnpike

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – A mother and her three kids are still recovering from serious injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck and large semi-truck fire on the Turner Turnpike on Sunday. KFOR is now hearing from the mother, who had surgery on Tuesday.

“I tried to hit my side first so that the kids hopefully didn’t get hurt,” Erin Cantrell told KFOR.

Erin is talking about the horrifying situation she endured on Sunday with her three kids.

“My job was to protect them, my kids. For the first time in their lives, I couldn’t protect them,” Cantrell said.

Erin, her children, Hayden, Hayley and Hunter were all seriously hurt following a fiery multi-vehicle wreck involving four semi-trucks on the Turner Turnpike during winter weather.

“I saw the semi and it was either, from one side to the other, it was either the concrete wall or the butt of the semi was touching, or go to the far right which had a metal edging on it and I didn’t know if that was a bridge or how far down we would fall, or hit the face of the semi,” Erin said.

After crashing, Erin said she lost consciousness for a few seconds and then realized they needed to get out of the car.

“With a broken foot, a broken neck and ribs, I jumped over the passenger and got Hunter out,” said Erin. “Hayden couldn’t get out. She said that she was hurt.”

Meanwhile, Hayley was calling her dad and stepmom, Eric and Christy Cantrell, for help. KFOR spoke with them on Monday.

“Christy had to park the car off of Memorial Road and go about a quarter mile through the woods and the snow, jump a couple of fences, to get to the car where we actually had to get my daughter, who was hurt the worst out of the truck as it was catching on fire,” Eric said.

“I kept telling her, Hayden stay awake, stay awake. We’re gonna make it to the hospital,” Erin said.

Thankfully, they did. Erin said an OHP trooper rushed Hayden to the hospital and she was then rushed right into surgery due to severe abdominal bleeding.

She is now in the pediatric ICU.

“The highway patrolman came over and said, ‘Hey, get in my car,'” Erin said. “If it weren’t for him, my daughter would not be alive right now.”

Hayley has minor injuries.

Hunter also has an abdominal injury and had to have surgery. He is doing okay.

A GoFundMe account has been created for Erin.

There is also a fundraiser on the Cash App called Let’s Rally for the Cantrell Family, $cw2cc2018.