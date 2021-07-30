Oklahoma mother accused of murder charged with child endangerment

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – New details are being released in the case of an Oklahoma mother accused of killing her own father.

On July 26, officials in Wagoner County issued an Amber Alert for two young children after they were taken by 29-year-old Sabrina Spurlock.

Investigators say Spurlock shot and killed her father in northeastern Oklahoma before taking the children.

Spurlock was eventually spotted in the town of Caddo, where she was driving around 85 miles per hour.

She was taken into custody, and the children were found safe.

In addition to any charges connected to the deadly shooting, Spurlock has now been charged with child endangerment and eluding officers.

