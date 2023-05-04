CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Athena Brownfield‘s mother has now been charged for her role in Athena’s death and disappearance, court records show.

Jasmin Brownfield has been charged after leaving 4-year-old Athena in the custody of Alysia Adams and Ivon Adams.

Ivon Adams allegedly beat Athena to death on Christmas Day 2022 before burying her body on a property in Grady County.

Her death and disappearance were unknown to authorities until January 2023, when her 5-year-old sister was found wandering outside her Cyril home by a postal worker.

Two days after the search for Athena began, OSBI agents arrested Alysia Adams on two complaints of child neglect.

The next day, authorities confirmed that Adams’ husband, Ivon Adams, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, on a first-degree murder charge and a child neglect charge.

Athena’s remains were found on a rural Grady County property one week after the search began.

Now, Athena’s biological mother has been charged for leaving her and her sister in the care of the Adams couple.

Jasmin Brownfield faces two charges of child neglect. The charges were filed Thursday by the Caddo County district attorney.