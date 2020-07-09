Oklahoma mother charged in connection with 2-year-old’s death

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — Charges have been filed against an Oklahoma mother in connection to the death of her 2-year-old son.

According to court documents, Rebecca Hogue has been charged with one count of first-degree murder by permitting child abuse in connection with the death of 2-year-old Jeremiah Johnson.

Officials say the toddler suffered a series of injuries at the hands of Hogue’s boyfriend, 38-year-old Christopher James Trent.

Trent had claimed that the boy fell down the stairs and suffered a number of minor injuries.

On Jan. 1, Hogue returned home from work to find Trent and Johnson asleep.

“And believed that the child was still alive at that time. Then when she woke at about 11 a.m. the next morning, that’s when she contacted us in regards to the welfare check,” Sarah Jensen, with the Norman Police Department, told KFOR.

Jeremiah was unresponsive and turning blue. After being rushed to the hospital, doctors noticed several other injuries to the child.

“Multiple contusions on his face and head. Bruises on a number of areas on his body,” Jensen said.

That night, Trent’s vehicle was found parked at the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge. Trent’s body was later found hanging from a tree.

While conducting a search of the house police said in a separate affidavit, “a large hole was located in the wall of the master bedroom.” And at the base of the hole, they several hairs that belonged to Jeremiah.

Six months after the child’s death, officials say charges have been filed in the case.

Court documents indicate that Hogue was charged in Cleveland County District Court with first-degree murder by permitting child abuse.

Her next court hearing is set for July 14.

