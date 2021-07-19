Oklahoma mother concerned after baseball game continued despite nearby lightning

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – A parent says she was kicked out of a baseball game after voicing concerns about nearby lightning.

Susan Boyington says she was at the Oklahoma Kids Baseball Association State Tournament in Weatherford this past weekend as storms brewed nearby. Her 13-year-old son was playing.

“I was concerned for everyone there. There are people that are killed by lightning every year and injured,” she said.

An app was telling her lightning was detected five miles away. She took her concern to the tournament director.

“I went up to him, and said, ‘here’s my weather bug app, it says it’s five miles out, can we do a lightening delay?’ My son was actually batting at that point with a metal bat in his hand,” she said.

She says instead of delaying the game, he kicked her out.

“We obviously disagreed on the subject, he ended up throwing me out for the rest of the day. He actually said to me, ‘no one cares,'” she said.

She says her app says the lightning got within a mile.

“Lightning hurts people, lightning delays don’t hurt people, we could’ve stopped for thirty minutes,” Boyington said.

Boytington, who is from Ada, compared the situation to policies at the pool in her area.

“I said the swimming pool uses 10 miles, and they said, ‘well there’s nobody swimming on the field,'” she said.

KFOR tried to contact the tournament director through phone and his listed address, but no answer.

Boyington is hoping there are changes in the future.

“I’m not sure what the regulations are, but I would hope something would be done about it and that people would start to take this more seriously,” she said.

Boyington also said the situation reminded her of an event in the 1980s when an East Central University football player died after being struck by lightning during practice.