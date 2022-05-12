OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Courtney Elliott got COVID-19 in the third trimester of her pregnancy – complications caused a massive blood clot in her lungs and heart.

Courtney Elliott delivered her baby girl in the middle of a battle with COVID-19.

She caught the virus between Christmas and New Years, during the highly-contagious wave of Omicron.

“I recall having a conversation with God and saying, ‘I’m not done yet. I have a three-year-old. I have a little tiny baby. I need to see them grow up. I need to raise my babies,'”

A week after the birth, Elliott was rushed back to Mercy Hospital.

Courtesy: Mercy

Her life was on the line.

The night she was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), doctors discovered a blood clot in her lungs that had traveled to her heart; a complication of COVID-19.

She had a massive bilateral pulmonary embolism.

The clot was lodged in both lungs.

Courtesy: Mercy

It was so big it completely stopped the flow of blood to her lungs and to her heart.

“Her heart had stopped. She died on the table,” said Mercy Interventional Radiologist, Dr. Aaron Graham.

Dr. Graham remembers the mad dash to pull out as much of the clot as he could.

Elliott had a five percent chance to survive.

“Honestly, I think that (God) worked through the hands of all of those nurses and all of those doctors and the surgeon,” she said.

More than 100 health care professionals from 21 departments spent the next nine weeks bringing her back to life.

Courtesy: Mercy

“There’s a lot of God in this. There’s a lot of God, a lot of miracles, but there is a lot of hard work and just beautiful minds that worked so hard to troubleshot every problem she had,” said Mercy physician, Dr. Jennifer Strebel.

Five months after her COVID diagnosis, Courtney Elliott is finally heathy and finally home.

Courtesy: Mercy

“If it wasn’t for them and their skill and their knowledge, I wouldn’t be here,” said Elliott.

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or trying to get pregnant.