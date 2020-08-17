Oklahoma mother, infant injured in house explosion

INOLA, Okla. (KFOR/KJRH) – Authorities say an Oklahoma woman and a young child are fighting for their lives following a house explosion this past weekend.

On Saturday, emergency crews in Rogers County were called to a reported explosion near the town of Inola.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they say they could see debris scattered in every direction.

Officials say a 28-year-old woman and her 8-month-old child were inside a guest house when it exploded.

Officials with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office say the explosion was caused by a gas leak on a propane tank that was outside the home. Investigators say the woman had tried to light the stove when the home exploded.

The family reportedly noticed a strange smell but didn’t know where it was coming from or if it was gas.

“This is really, really unusual. Usually if you have a gas or a propane leak, it’s something that usually the fire department will come out and check on and then, of course, you get professionals that respond out there and take care of it,” Major Coy Jenkins, with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department, told KJRH.

The explosion destroyed the guest house and the shed.

Both of the victims suffered significant burns across their bodies.

