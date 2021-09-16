Oklahoma mother says 5-year-old son allegedly put on school bus and dropped off in strange neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 5-year-old boy was allegedly put on a bus and dropped off in someone else’s neighborhood. That’s what one Oklahoma City metro woman tells KFOR happened to her son this week and now she says the district has kicked him out of school.

“Completely scared. That’s not something you want to get a call. ‘Hey, your kid’s missing,’” said Crutcho parent Ashley Ridge.

Ridge says her son, Jaxon was in his first year at Crutcho Public Schools, when she says something terrifying happened.

“On Monday, the teacher put him on the bus with another white child, who they said thought they belonged together just because of their race. He was taken to a neighborhood. He’s never been on a bus. Taken to a neighborhood and dropped off,” Ridge said.

Ridge says Jaxon is a car rider and was supposed to be picked up by his dad in the carpool line. But Jaxon never showed.

“I had to get hateful with the principal who ended up hanging up in my face,” Ridge said. “He just said, ‘I’m trying it out.’ And just hung up.”

Ridge says it took 50 minutes before Jaxon was located. The principal going to pick him up himself.

But just two days later–

“He’s since been kicked out of the school district,” Ridge said. “They said my son’s behavior is bad. My thing is, you knew when I put him in the school, I informed you guys. He is a child who is five. He’s got speech delays. He’s occupationally delayed. You guys knew he had issues when I put him in the school.”

Ridge says Jaxon is on an IEP but believes the district really removed him after the bus situation.

“I think it was kind of a ‘We already messed up once. So, let’s go ahead and clear the situation from our school district,” Ridge said.

We contacted Crutcho for their side of this story. News 4 received an email from the associate superintendent, saying–

“I can’t legally comment on this situation however, our student’s safety and security are top priority at Crutcho Public School.” Melvin Perry, Associate Superintendent of Crutcho Public Schools

“They should feel ashamed of themselves. No child should have to go through what my son’s gone through there,” Ridge said.

Jaxon’s mom tells us they are now looking into getting a lawyer.