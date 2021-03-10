Oklahoma mother sentenced, boyfriend convicted in 2-year-old’s 2017 death

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Shawnee woman pleaded guilty to three counts of permitting abuse Monday after her boyfriend was found guilty by a jury in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Whitney Breslin, Pottawatomie County Jail

Whitney D. Breslin, 25, waived a pre-sentence investigation and was sentenced Monday to serve four years in prison for each of the three counts, with those sentences running consecutively.

Breslin was charged in the 2017 death of her 2-year-old daughter, Jamie Murdock, who died from bleeding and swelling of the brain.

Picture of Jamie Murdock, photo cropped from Facebook

Last week, a Pottawatomie County jury convicted her boyfriend, Cashe K. Graham, 26, of murder in the first-degree and permitting child abuse in the child’s death.

Cashe Graham, Pottawatomie County Jail

The jury returned that guilty verdict late Friday afternoon and recommended Graham should serve a life sentence without parole. His formal sentencing has been scheduled for April 28.

Adjudication for both cases was delayed for various reasons since 2017, including the past year as trial schedules were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Breslin will remain jailed in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center until transfer to the Department of Corrections.