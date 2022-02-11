OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma mother has been sentenced for her role in the death of her 2-year-old son.

Rebecca Hogue will serve just 13 months in prison despite facing a life sentence for first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Hogue failed to protect her 2-year-old son, Jeremiah “Ryder” Johnson, from her boyfriend, Christopher Trent, who was caring for the child when he suffered those fatal injuries in January of 2020.

Jeremiah Ryder Johnson

Trent was the subject of a manhunt following the child’s death but was found dead at the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge. He hanged himself before he could face charges.

Prosecutors argued Hogue didn’t kill Jeremiah, but she knew it was happening and reportedly did nothing to stop it.

However, the defense argues that Hogue had no idea abuse was happening.

Hogue was convicted of first-degree murder in Nov. 2021, under Oklahoma’s “Failure to Protect” law.

Jurors recommended life with the possibility of parole.

Today, the judge scrapped that recommendation and instead sentenced her to 13 months in prison.