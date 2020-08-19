Oklahoma mother to stand trial in deaths of two children

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – The mother of two children who were found dead after a massive search will stand trial for their deaths.

Law enforcement officers and members of the community spent days searching Tulsa after 3-year-old Miracle Crook and 2-year-old Tony Crook were reported missing.

Officials say the children were seen at a convenience store and then at their apartment complex with their mother, Donisha Willis.

Miracle and Tony Crook

When investigators went to the family’s apartment, Willis was found passed out on the couch by police.

She allegedly became “verbally abusive,” KJRH reports, saying she didn’t care when asked where the children were.

Lt. John Adams said Willis would not give any information on the whereabouts of the children and refused to cooperate.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex showed that the two children left the apartment on their own and held hands as they walked down an embankment.

On May 26, Muskogee and Wagoner County Emergency Management recovered a female child’s body from the Verdigris River.

The second child’s body was found in Bird Creek in Tulsa the next day.

A medical examiner identified the bodies as belonging to Miracle and Tony.

Donisha Willis

In June, Donisha Willis was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault and battery on an officer.

According to online court documents, Willis will stand trial for the case.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Her next court date is set for Aug. 24.

LATEST STORIES: