OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A motorcycle rider died in an Oklahoma City hospital 10 days after a crash in Seminole County.

David Scott Cathy, 58, of Seminole, Okla., died Thursday at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center from injuries he suffered in a crash on Oklahoma 99 and EW1130 Road, around eight miles north of Seminole, on the night of May 16, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

Cathy was riding a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He suffered head, chest, internal leg and arm injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, OHP officials said.

The crash also involved a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by a 47-year-old Holdenville man.

Neither the driver of the Dodge nor his passenger were injured, officials said.

Details on how the crash occurred were not provided. It remains under investigation.