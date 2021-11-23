Oklahoma motorist dies after crashing into tractor-trailer

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man who was driving on a highway in Carter County died Tuesday after he crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer.

Dennis W. Hamilton, 45, of Wilson, Okla., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on U.S. 77 at Indian Hills Road, just north of Ardmore, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Hamilton was driving a 2003 Ford pickup south on U.S. 77 when, at approximately 2:45 p.m., he crashed into the rear of a 2012 International tractor-trailer, according to OHP officials.

He was pinned inside the pickup for an hour and a half. Ardmore firefighters removed his body using the jaws of life.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and the five passengers inside were not injured.

OHP officials are investigating the collision.

