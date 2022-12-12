NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A movie filmed in Oklahoma, directed by an Noble teacher, is expected to wrap its final scenes before heading to the big screen.

Robin Elliott Maxwell spends her week days teaching in the classroom.

On the weekends, she sets up behind the camera. She has been directing her upcoming movie “Unsung Hero.”

“We were a very shoestring budget, but also because I care about people and really want a family feel,” said Maxwell, who wrote, directed, and produced the film. “We are trying to keep things pretty small and we have a small crew.”

Around 100 Oklahoma actors and crew members have worked to bring the film to life for more than a year. The movie will be based on Maxwell’s father and Vietnam veteran, Wayne Elliott.

“It parallels his life with that of the prodigal son,” said Maxwell.

The man behind her inspiration has been modest about his fascinating life.

“Most of it kind of stretching a little bit sometimes,” said Elliott.

The movie will portray Elliott’s early years from a little boy to adulthood. The film also will give many first-time actors, young and old, a chance to get a piece of the action and to shine bright on the big screen lights.

“I just feel like I’m blessed to be here,” said Justina England, who will play Mary Elliott in the movie. “I am so thankful that Robin saw something in me. I’m glad that I got to be a part of such an amazing story.”

Child actor Leo Wales will play the young version of Wayne Elliott.

“I’m just really excited and I’m like woo woo!” said Wales.

Maxwell has raised funds to make the movie doing everything from bake sales to talent shows to a GoFundMe page.

“Unsung Hero” is expected to make its debut around Father’s Day 2023.