Oklahoma museum hosting ‘Ghost Stories Tour’ on Halloween

PAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’re looking for a spooky event to celebrate Halloween, an Oklahoma museum is celebrating the season with ghost stories.

The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum is kicking off the ‘Pawnee Bill Ghost Stories’ on Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct.31.

Guides will lead guests through the park and tell spine-tingling ghost stories about Oklahoma, local legends and the Pawnee Bill Ranch.

Tours leave every 30 minutes from the museum building.

Admission is $5 per person and the event is for people 8-years-old and up.

All visitors, staff and volunteers are required to wear face masks in public areas of all OHS facilities, including the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum.

For more information, please call 918-762-2513 or order tickets online.

