GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma museum is celebrating Halloween in style with a ‘Hocus Pocus’ carnival.

The Oklahoma Territorial Museum in Guthrie will host its “History Never Dies” Halloween carnival on Saturday, Oct. 29.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., families can enjoy carnival games, prizes, food, candy, and Halloween-themed activities.

Organizers say costumes are encouraged, and the museum galleries will be free and open to the public.

The Oklahoma Territorial Museum is located at 406 E. Oklahoma Ave. in Guthrie.