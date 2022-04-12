NICOMA PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s a good time for a good cause… It’s the Highway 62 Music Fest & BBQ Competition!

Hosted by Liberty Entertainment, the two day event features music, art and of course, BBQ.

On Friday, people can taste and enjoy the steak night competition. The first day’s event lasting from 5-10 p.m. with free admission.

The following day is when the main competition kicks off. The BBQ tasting will begin at 2 p.m. at $10 a plate.

A cornhole tournament will also be held Saturday with those proceeds going to the Dalton Viner Memorial Foundation.

The good eats, drinks and activities are an effort to raise money for the Nicoma Park Fire Department.

Here’s the full schedule for the weekend:

Friday, April 15: 5-10 p.m. Free Admission – Steak Night Competition

Saturday, April 16: 10-10 p.m. All-Day $5 – BBQ Cook-Off, cornhole tournament, music, art, food and drinks

Kids 12 and under get in free

The event will be held at 2540 Liberty Blvd., Nicoma Park, OK.