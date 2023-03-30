MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is in search of professional artists looking for a special commission.

According to officials, OMHOF is looking for artists interested in creating a bronze statue of Merle Haggard to go on display.

Although he never lived in the state, Haggard’s song “Okie from Muskogee” made the small town famous across the world.

OMHOF says one artist or a team of artists, including artisans from numerous disciplines, will be chosen for the opportunity to receive a commission to make the bronze artwork to be located on the north lawn of the Muskogee Civic Center.

“Artists are encouraged to propose their unique perspective on what would best honor Merle Haggard, compliment the site, while being mindful of context, safety, and durability,” said OMHOF. “The artwork should embody the cultural and musical history of the community while reflecting the musical mélange that has become synonymous with the city of Muskogee.”

According to OMHOF, the funds for the piece are already secured and the Merle Haggard Statue Committee is ready to move forward.

For more information on the Request for Proposal can be found at omhof.com.