Oklahoma musicians come together to give back to local nonprofit affected by fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The concerts may have stopped, but artists are still finding ways to play music, like inside Cardinal Song Recording Studio in Oklahoma City.



“We opened a week before the pandemic so all of this building up to something slowed down a lot when we realized we couldn’t do work,” Michael Trepagnier, owner of Cardinal Song and musician, said.



Then local musician and songwriter Alex Coleman thought of a way to come together as musicians were forced to stay at home.



“I wanted to kind of create a record that reflected the time we were in and just how imperfect it was. And I just made it a point to the musicians to let go of their perfection and just record whatever they could at home,” Alex Coleman said.



In their own homes, musicians from Oklahoma wrote, played and recorded songs.



“It was sent from Alex to Beau. Beau wrote the lyrics. Then it was sent to Dustin Ragland, who played drums, then it was sent to me to kind of clean up and play bass on,” Trepagnier said.



The digital album is called the Oklahoma Quarantine Demos.

All of the proceeds will go back to nonprofit Dress For Success to help as they rebuild their operations after a devastating fire.



“I just had the idea in my head to give it to a charity the entire time but after I saw their building had been looted, I just felt so bad for them,” Coleman said.



Twenty-three artists with 23 songs were creative in how they share their talents during the pandemic.



“When music is just everywhere and you can’t have it, I think people have a new sense of what it is and that’s really exciting for us,” Trepagnier said.



“I can’t wait for this to be over because when this is over, I feel like music is just going to boom and people will be going back to concerts and stuff,” Coleman said.



Oklahoma Quarantine Demos comes out June 18 on Bandcamp.