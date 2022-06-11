OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics officials are warning Oklahomans about a door-to-door medication scam.

OBN agents learned of people going door to door in Oklahoma neighborhoods, claiming they are collecting expired medication on behalf of local pharmacies.

“This is a SCAM!!! If you see these subjects please call your local police,” OBN agents said on social media.

Community members who want to dispose of expired medication can do so by putting them in an OBN Disposal Box. Go to the OBN website to find a disposal box location near you.