Oklahoma National Guard disinfects McAlester nursing home in fight against COVID-19

MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – While they are normally sent to help Oklahomans pick up the pieces following a natural disaster, the Oklahoma National Guard is also serving to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Recently, members of the Oklahoma National Guard were sent to a long-term care facility in McAlester to help disinfect the building.

Guardsmen put on bodysuits, boots, face shields, masks, and two pairs of gloves before entering the facility.

The group covered nearly every room and disinfected walls, floors, and other hard surfaces that the virus could survive on.

On Wednesday, guardsmen will be sent to help disinfect a nursing home in Binger, which has been a hot spot for COVID-19 in the state.