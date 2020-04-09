Oklahoma National Guard mourning loss of guardsman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma National Guard is mourning the loss of a guardsman who passed away this week.

Army Private 1st Class Mason T. Ward, of Gore, Oklahoma, passed away on Tuesday.

“My heart breaks from the loss of Private 1st Class Ward,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “This young man had the world in front of him and chose to selflessly serve both his state and nation. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fellow Soldiers and Airmen.”

Ward enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard in June 2018 as a motor transport operator with Company A, 120th Engineer Battalion, 90th Troop Command.

He was a student at Northeastern State University in Broken Arrow.

Oklahoma National Guard officials say even though his time in the Guard was brief, Ward successfully conducted two separate State Active Duty operations during the 2019 floods in Northeastern Oklahoma, as well as his most recent duty guarding the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Additional information on memorial services will be provided at a later date.