Oklahoma National Guard mourning loss of nearly 13-year veteran

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma National Guard is mourning the loss of a sergeant who passed away last week.

On May 14, 2020, Army Sgt. Cody Adams, member of Detachment 1, Company A, 700th Brigade Support Battalion, passed away from a non-coronavirus related illness.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Sgt. Cody Adams,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Cody’s family, including his Guard peers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Adams enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard in August 2007 as a heavy vehicle driver in the 700th BSB, where he served throughout his Guard career.

As a nearly 13-year veteran, Adams deployed overseas from 2011 to 2012 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The Guard says Adams will be taken to South Dakota for burial by the Dakota-Sioux tribe.