Oklahoma National Guard mourning loss of sergeant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) โ€“ The Oklahoma Army National Guard is mourning the loss of a sergeant known to be a “great soldier and friend.”

According to the Oklahoma National Guard, Sgt. John W. White, a member of Headquarters Company, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, passed away from a non-coronavirus illness on June 30.

โ€œThe Oklahoma National Guard mourns a great soldier and friend,โ€ said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma. โ€œOur thoughts and prayers are with Johnโ€™s family and our Guard members during this difficult time.โ€

White enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 2001, where he served as a petroleum supply specialist and later as a civil affairs specialist. In 2016, White transferred to the Oklahoma Army National Guard and joined the full-time force in 2018.

His deployments overseas include Iraq in 2004, Afghanistan in 2012, Germany in 2015 and Ukraine in 2017.

His family plans to hold a memorial service later in July.

