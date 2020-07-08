Oklahoma National Guard mourning loss of sergeant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Army National Guard is mourning the loss of a sergeant known to be a “great soldier and friend.”

According to the Oklahoma National Guard, Sgt. John W. White, a member of Headquarters Company, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, passed away from a non-coronavirus illness on June 30.

“The Oklahoma National Guard mourns a great soldier and friend,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “Our thoughts and prayers are with John’s family and our Guard members during this difficult time.”

White enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 2001, where he served as a petroleum supply specialist and later as a civil affairs specialist. In 2016, White transferred to the Oklahoma Army National Guard and joined the full-time force in 2018.

His deployments overseas include Iraq in 2004, Afghanistan in 2012, Germany in 2015 and Ukraine in 2017.

His family plans to hold a memorial service later in July.

