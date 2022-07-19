FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma National Guard unit has been named the best field artillery battery in the National Guard.

Soldiers of Battery B, 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade, received the 2021 Alexander Hamilton Award for being the best field artillery battery in the National Guard.

The award is named after founding father Alexander Hamilton, who served as a key assistant to George Washington, and was an accomplished artilleryman in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War.

“The Hamilton Award was established in 2002, and is awarded annually for superb mission accomplishment and overall unit excellence, to the best Field Artillery Battery across the entire Army National Guard,” said Brig. Gen. Andrew Preston, commandant of the United States Army Field Artillery School.

The soldiers of Battery B were chosen over 140 other artillery batteries in the National Guard.

“You don’t win an award for being the best National Guard field artillery unit without working, without training hard, and training to standard, and training the way National Guard Soldiers are expected to train,” said Staff Sgt. Mykle Bull, unit administrator for Battery B.

The battery was deployed to Afghanistan in 2021 in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

“It’s a huge honor, we’ve done a lot of training,” said Capt. Zebadiah Wilson, commander of Battery B. “We executed a very intense mission in Afghanistan in 2021, so it’s a culminating event being able to come together and get an award for all the events and activities that took place in that deployment.”

The soldiers have also dealt with tornadoes, floods, and other natural disasters throughout the years.