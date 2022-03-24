CANUTE, Okla. (KFOR) – Imagine fleeing your home country and your spouse to get your children to safety.

That’s the reality of many impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine including an Oklahoma native and her family.

“We woke on February 24th, 6:00 in the morning to explosions, unmistakable explosions,” said Kelsey Walters.

It’s a sound Kelsey Walters will never forget.

“Those, we later found, were coming from Ukraine,” Walters said. “But when you wake up in the morning and your kids are sleeping and you hear explosions, you really panic and you don’t know what to think at that point.”

Walters, her husband, and their two daughters live in the small country of Moldova, which is nestled between Romania and war-torn Ukraine.

“The situation was very tense,” Walters said.

So, the family made a tough choice; it was time to go.

Kelsey’s husband would stay on their farm in Moldova while she and their daughters would travel nearly 6,000 miles to her family’s farm in Canute, Oklahoma.

They’ve been here for 10 days now.

“I think my children are the 6th generation to live in this house built by my great-grandparents and also inhabited by my great-great-grandparents. So we feel very safe and fortunate to be here in a very warm and loving community,” said Walters.

While Canute is her first home, Moldova is home too; a place where she found love in 2007 while working for the Peace Corps.

The family visits Oklahoma twice a year but Walters says nothing could prepare her girls, especially her youngest, who is just 2-years-old, for a trip like this, not knowing when they’ll return.

“She’s starting to miss her dad, she’s missing the cat and she’s missing her babysitter and it’s difficult to explain to her because she’s not able to grasp the significance of the event that made us leave our home,” said Walters.

While their situation is tough enough, Walters says she can’t imagine what the Ukranian refugees are going through.

“It’s very traumatic to see women and children on foot, to realize that people started to drive, were being bombed, were being shot at as they tried to leave their country because of the Russian invasion,” she said. “This is all unnecessary, unprovoked. On top of that, men are not allowed to leave Ukraine, so they’re being split up at the train station, split up at the border with your husband, brother, son.”

Many of them fleeing to her small country, Moldova, where private individuals and churches are offering all they have to help these families in their greatest time of need.

“One out of every eight children right now in Moldova is a refugee and Moldova has very few resources, it’s a poor country,” said Walters. “It’s devastating.”

Kelsey is the niece of former Oklahoma Governor David Walters.

He’s working with her to find a way to help the citizens of Moldova and the hundreds of thousands of refugees now there.