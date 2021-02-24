Oklahoma native nominated to be U.S. Navy admiral

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma native is now serving his country in a significant way.

Ben Reynolds was raised in Jones, Oklahoma in eastern Oklahoma County.

Once he graduated high school, he headed to the Naval Academy in 1992. Two years later, he was designated as a naval aviator.

In the past, Reynolds was a part of Helicopter Combat Support Squadron (HC) 6, where he deployed twice in support of Balkans and African operations. He was also a part of HSC-26, where he participated in Haiti relief operations; and HSC-25 where he was a commanding officer, deploying twice to Iraq.

Reynolds took over as commander of the Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Pacific in 2016.

After spending 25 years in the Navy, he has now been nominated to be an admiral.

His nomination was received in the U.S. Senate on Monday and will move on to the Armed Services Committee.

Reynolds now lives on the East Coast with his wife and their four children.