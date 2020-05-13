Oklahoma Natural Gas encouraging Oklahomans to apply for Energy Assistance Program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many Oklahomans across the state are facing new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma Natural Gas is encouraging customers to take advantage of the $900 million the federal government recently released to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay a portion of their home energy costs. The application period runs through May 15 at midnight.

In Oklahoma, the program is administered through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

“We know that COVID-19 has brought hardships that many of our customers have never faced before, so we want to do what we can to spread the word about this important resource,” said Callie Sneddon, Oklahoma Natural Gas director of customer service.

How to qualify

Applicants must be responsible for direct payment of their heating bills

Income eligibility requirements are set at 130% of the federal poverty level

How to apply

The level of benefit varies according to household income, number of people living in the home, type of residence, type of heating fuel and utility rates.

Oklahoma Natural Gas is also suspending disconnects due to nonpayment through May 15.