Oklahoma Natural Gas holding virtual career fair

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ONE Gas career fair

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are searching for a job, Oklahoma Natural Gas is looking to hire several employees for various positions.

Oklahoma Natural Gas is hosting a virtual career fair to help potential candidates find jobs with the company.

On July 28, applicants will have the opportunity to learn about ONEGas and open positions.

“As a company, we have adapted to the new virtual environment with everything we do, including our recruiting efforts,” said Adam Mellor, Talent Acquisition supervisor for ONE Gas, parent company of Oklahoma Natural Gas. “With our virtual career fairs, we’re actively looking for individuals who are eager to join an exciting industry focused on safety and service.”

Candidates can submit resumes online and pick a 20-minute session to speak with a recruiter.

Organizers say candidates will need a device with internet access, a front-facing camera, and a microphone.

A list of current job openings can be viewed online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report