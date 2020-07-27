Oklahoma Natural Gas offering free water-saving kits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the summer temperatures soar, Oklahoma Natural Gas is offering eligible residential customers a free water-saving kit to help reduce water use and heating costs.

“With the increasing temperatures and more people staying home, customers are likely using more water this summer,” said Teri Green, Oklahoma Natural Gas Energy Efficiency Program Manager. “As a result, we want to help customers save money by encouraging them to request their free water-saving kit while supplies last.”

Customers can request their kit here. The kit may take up to six weeks to arrive and will be delivered by the US Postal Service. Once the kit arrives, customers can follow this step-by-step installation guide.

The free water-saving kit includes two stainless steel faucet attachments, one kitchen faucet attachment, one low-flow shower head and plumbing tape for installation. Kits are limited to one per eligible residential customer each calendar year, and are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

ONG says based on average 2019 Oklahoma water and natural gas costs, by installing the water-saving kit, customers could see up to $185 in natural gas cost savings across the 10-year lifespan of the products.

The water saving kit initiative is part of the Oklahoma Natural Gas Energy Efficiency Program, which offers rebates to homeowners, builders and contractors who purchase and install energy-efficient natural gas appliances and equipment.

