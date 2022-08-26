MEDFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators are working to determine the cause of last month’s massive fire at a natural gas plant in Northern Oklahoma.

The blaze ignited following an explosion at the ONEOK facility in Medford in July.

Company officials told KFOR on Friday that facility will remain out of service for an extended period of time.

Employees’ jobs are secure, with many assuming different roles to help with the fire response.

No one was injured in either the explosion or the fire that followed.