Oklahoma Natural Gas seeking additional rate increase not related to winter weather

Symbol photo: A flame burns on a gas stove on February 21, 2020. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While energy companies across the South and Midwest are still working to recoup some of the costs associated with last winter’s severe weather, Oklahoma Natural Gas says it is seeking another rate increase.

In a letter to customers, ONG says it is seeking an annual rate increase of $28.7 million to recover “increased business costs and infrastructure investments.”

The company says the increase will be partially offset by a one-time tax-related credit to customers.

However, if the increase is approved, ONG customers would still see an average rate increase of $1.45 per month on their bills.

The company stresses that the rate increase is not related to the extreme costs associated with February’s winter weather.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission will begin hearings before a judge on the request on Oct. 28.

All members of the public, including customers, will have the opportunity to provide comments on Oct. 26, beginning at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 301, third floor of the Jim Thorpe Office Building in Oklahoma City.

Members of the public may also provide written comments by mail to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, P.O. Box 52000, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73152.