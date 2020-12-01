Oklahoma Natural Gas to host virtual inclusion & diversity career fair

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Natural Gas will host a virtual inclusion and diversity career fair on Wednesday.

Oklahoma Natural Gas and its parent company ONE Gas will host the career fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The career fair’s purpose is to “help applicants understand the company and its culture and speak to recruiters about open positions,” an Oklahoma Natural Gas news release states.

“We know this has been a trying year for many, and we are pleased to offer this career fair to meet interested applicants,” said Seth Smiley-Humphries, Inclusion and Diversity Director, ONE Gas.” We are committed to hiring a diverse workforce and advancing our inclusive culture. Applicant resumes will be used to fill open positions.”

Interested candidates can complete the following steps at CareerFair.onegas.com:

Register for the December 2 event and submit a resume.

The scheduling page will provide a list of available one-hour information sessions on the company and an Inclusion and Diversity presentation. Click on a department of interest, then choose a 15-minute session to speak with a recruiter. The Teams links will be available on the website 15 minutes prior to the actual session.

You can also see a list of current job openings at onegas.jobs.

Candidates will need a device with internet access, a front-facing camera and a microphone for these one-on-one department sessions.

“We want to encourage those seeking jobs to join our virtual career fair,” Smiley-Humphries said. “We are working to find innovative and creative ways to reach potential employees. We know there are great candidates out there and we want to meet them.”

LATEST HEADLINES: