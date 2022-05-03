OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Navy veteran has been waiting months for her cancer results from Veterans Affairs.

In February 2022, Sasha Grimmett had an MRI scan done and found abnormalities in her chest.

She reached out to her oncologist at Veterans Affairs for a diagnosis and consultation. Over a month later, she was given a PET scan. The results were positive, which indicated she likely had cancerous cells.

Two weeks into March, she had a biopsy that came back inconclusive. Grimmett then consulted with a surgeon to see what steps she should take next.

“But after speaking with the surgeon, he stated because it’s [the mass in her chest] small and where it’s located, that he would prefer to do another biopsy just to see if they can potentially, you know, avoid having to do a very intrusive surgery,” said Grimmett.

The goal was to receive definitive results.

Grimmett said it was another two weeks, on March 30, when she was able to get the second biopsy.

Sasha Grimmett

At that point, she began to worry whether this was a situation that needed to be treated with more urgency.

“Since I previously had cancer before, it kind of like sends you to a whirlwind of emotions again, like, ‘How bad is it this time?’” said Grimmett.

Sasha Grimmett sounded anxious because she experienced this before.

In 2014, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. At the time she was serving in the Navy.

“I literally went in on a Tuesday and by Friday I knew that I had cancer,” remarked Grimmett, as she compared her two experience and their different diagnoses times.

The Navy veteran went through chemotherapy and has been in remission for close to seven years.

Now she is wondering whether chemo will be part of her life again.

“I’m a single parent, so I’m worried as far as like, am I going to have to have somebody come and stay with me to help me take care of my son?” said Grimmett.

The VA said a patient’s treatment timeline, after receiving an inconclusive test, is determined on a case-by-case basis.

“The VA provider’s best clinical judgement would be used to determine the appropriate care, including the timeliness of care, based on the details of the patient’s history and presentation,” said the VA in a statement.

Last week on April 26, Sasha Grimmett thought her worrying was over. Even without a conclusive diagnosis, she went in for a surgery to remove the mass in her chest.

“He removed what he thought was the mass that was at the end of the needle, and it happened to come back as just fat cells. So, he completely missed the mass,” said Grimmett in dismay.

There is another surgery scheduled for May 3.