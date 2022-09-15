MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Neighbors – once strangers and now friends – came together in a time of need.

It all started with an overgrown lawn that has now blossomed into much more. One small act of kindness went a long way for an Oklahoman in need.

One Moore home’s grass was once three feet tall until a neighbor saw the city issuing a lawn violation at the property and decided to step in and help. As it turns out, the neighbor really needed it.

“I thought, well, maybe there’s something wrong. Maybe she’s hurt inside,” said Joni Moyal, Moore resident.

After seeing the violation from the city of Moore and the tall grass on the property, Moyal decided it was the day to introduce herself to her neighbor.

“I just couldn’t let her get this notice and not know about it or if she was hurt or injured inside,” said Moyal.

Joni went above and beyond and took care of the yard for her.

“I just wanted to make sure that, you know, she was okay and I didn’t want her to get an extra fine, you know, with COVID and everything and nobody’s out any more talking to their neighbors and stuff,” said Moyal.

Turns out her neighbor, Bobbie Harris, is an elderly woman who lives alone and is financially struggling.

“I don’t have the money to do it cause I don’t have anything left after I paid doctor bills and medicine and you know, the other stuff that food stamps and stuff doesn’t cover. I don’t have any money left at the end of the month to do to buy myself anything,” said Bobbie Harris, Moore resident.

On top of that, she has a broken ankle and struggles with back issues.

“My mobility is really limited already… I’ve been going for years with problems with my back and not being able to do as much as I’d like anymore,” said Harris.

Now these neighbors, once strangers, are friends.

“How can you not be a friend with somebody that’s willing to go out of their way to help you when you don’t even know them?” said Harris. “Now we both have a new friend, and I’ll be more than happy to help her out once I can move. I can’t do much now.”

Joni says she will be back to mowing her yard again this weekend.

“I really would like to find somebody that can help her,” said Moyal.

You can read the city of Moore’s ordinances on grass and weeds on its website.