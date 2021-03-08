Oklahoma neighborhood comes together to surprise delivery driver with new car

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A true feel-good story came about a week after a horrible accident.

A young DoorDash driver watched his first and only car go up in flames in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood right after a delivery.

“I had finished delivering for a customer and I got back in my car and that’s when everything went wrong,” said Ian Baker

The delivery driver says when he got behind the wheel and started his car, his dashboard lit up like a Christmas tree.

“I just darted out of there. As soon as I got out of there, smoke started coming up and fire, it started catching on fire. Fire is no joke, it really isn’t. It just hurt me so much, that was my first car ever,” said Baker.

The residents of Rose Creek came out to help, calling 911. Pictures of the burned out car made their way to the neighborhood social media page.

“When all the neighbors saw what happened and how devastating that must have been for him, our hearts broke for him. We want to make him whole. We need to get this kid a car,” said resident Margaux Lippoldt.

In all, the residents of the Rose Creek neighborhood raised over $10,000.

“We have a really eclectic group of people with a ton of different skill sets and they were able to join together,” said Shaye Matthews, of Rose Creek.

So the neighborhood ‘car guy’ found a lightly used Dodge Charger and the ‘insurance guy’ got Ian a policy.

Just one week after the fire, the Rose Creek residents gave Ian his second car.

“Everyone came in and helped me to get a new car and I’m just so grateful. I just feel blessed, you know,” said Baker.

“All week long we have been pumped to do this. I’m just really proud of my neighborhood and all the neighbors to come together to do something incredible for somebody that we had never met before,” said Lippoldt.

“We got to see the Oklahoma Standard in action, it was amazing. We have people with such incredibly generous hearts,” said Matthews.