STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family is now without a home after it was destroyed in a massive fire Monday afternoon, which was likely sparked by a lightning strike. Now, neighbors are coming together to support the family.

The smell of smoke is still very strong days after the fire in the Karsten Creek neighborhood. Neighbors told KFOR the homeowners were home when the fire started but made it out in time.

They rallied around the family as they watched the flames take over their home.

“It’s just the saddest, hardest thing you’ve ever seen anyone go through,” said Sharon Chaufty, neighbor.

Sharon Chaufty said it was Monday afternoon when she heard a loud boom of lightning strike close to her home. Shortly after, several first responders arrived to the scene and battled the flames.

“I noticed that there was smoke and cars out in front. And it was Julie standing there looking at her house,” said Chaufty.

Stillwater city officials said the fire spread fast and said it appears the home is now at a total loss.

“They were there throughout the night addressing hot spots and monitoring those and putting those out as they arose,” said Dawn Jones, City of Stillwater, Chief PIO.

Sharon and neighbors came together for the family in a time of devastation.

“All the neighbors came, and everyone offered them something. They realized that they were in a good neighborhood. So it was a way to get us all together. And that’s not a good way that we all got all came together and helped them,” said Chaufty.

Sharon said the family is now deciding what their next steps will be.

“First, they’ve got to be able to get in and see what’s left and then get with the builder and get started again… We want them back in the neighborhood,” said Chaufty.

While the owner’s of the home didn’t want to go on camera, Sharon said they are staying nearby.

“Karsten Creek has been very kind to them. And we have some golf lodges and they’ve allowed them to live down there for as long as they need,” said Chaufty.

While officials say it appears the fire was started by a lightning strike, the official cause is still under investigation.