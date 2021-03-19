Oklahoma nonprofit becomes blood emergency response leader during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City-based nonprofit has stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide blood supplies to developing nations across the globe that are struggling during the pandemic.

The Global Blood Fund (GBF) has been working to maximize its support of blood collection efforts in countries that are struggling to maintain a safe and available blood supply, according to a news release issued through Price Lang.

GBF was created by the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) in 2008 to help secure supplies most needed by blood donor centers in developing countries, including blood pressure cuffs, donor beds, computers and lab equipment, according to the OBI website.

The nonprofit has become the global leader in charitable relief efforts to sustain transfusions care during the pandemic.

GBF uses Oklahoma blood donations – given by foregoing the customary T-shirt or promotional gift received after donating blood – to help pandemic-response efforts in other parts of the world, according to the news release.

“Despite the immense challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has created, Oklahomans have continued to donate blood and convalescent plasma to ensure a healthy blood supply,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute and board chair of Global Blood Fund. “But even while they donated for our own locally, they chose to make a second gift to make sure that other families in less resourced communities had access to the blood products they needed.”

GBF has taken the following actions to expand blood collection efforts across the world:

Worked with the Ministry of Health and tribal first ladies in Ghana to produce and distribute a television and social media commercial encouraging blood donations. Also, nearly 18,000 T shirts were contributed to the National Blood Service in Ghana for them to provide as a blood donation incentive.

Launched a grassroots educational video in Nigeria as part of a competitive grant process.

Assisted with a media campaign in Kenya in response to the emergency shortfalls of blood collections.

Funded research in Cameroon that helped fight COVID-19 myths and produce French-language blood recruitment content.

Coordinated efforts in Mexico with U.S. nonprofit blood centers to send gently used bloodmobiles to the country to enhance local mobile collections.

Channeled corporate contributions for a bloodmobile last fall to the Lebanese blood agency coping with the overlaid disaster of the Beirut harbor explosion.

Started an online training program in Africa for blood donor recruiters that is helping increase the expertise deployed in the field. Many procedures, marketing templates and other tools are featured on the GBF website as open-source solutions and best practices to be borrowed.

GBF has helped over 50 poorly-resourced countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America better serve their communities, according to the news release.

“Oklahomans have never shied away from helping others,” Armitage said. “Truly, we’re taking the Oklahoma Standard to the world.”