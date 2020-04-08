Oklahoma nonprofit offering free therapy sessions for COVID-19 first responders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health care professionals work to slow the spread of novel coronavirus in Oklahoma, a local nonprofit organization is offering complimentary telehealth therapy sessions for first responders.

The Green Shoe Foundation is offering free therapy sessions from now through May to medical professionals and first responders in Oklahoma due to increased emotional trauma as a result of pressure and anxiety from COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Stress prevention and management is critical for (first) responders to stay well and to continue to help in the situation.”

The American Medical Association says physicians and other front-line health care professionals are particularly vulnerable to negative mental health effects as they try to balance their duties with concerns about the well-being of their family in the midst of COVID-19.

For police officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, medical office professionals, doctors and nurses, Green Shoe is providing telehealth therapy, via the individual’s request, for however many treatments are desired.

Oklahoma medical professionals and first responders can go online to register for the complimentary mental health treatment. After registering, individuals will receive a phone call within 24 hours to confirm their information and schedule their first session.

“I am proud to deploy our fully certified therapists as volunteers to offer comfort during these unprecedented and difficult times,” said Green Shoe’s executive director, Stephany Cochran. “We’re all in this together and are here to help.”