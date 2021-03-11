Oklahoma not out of the woods yet: Former gubernatorial candidate Joe Dorman shares story of recent COVID-19 illness

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With vaccinations now open to Phase Three, there’s cause to celebrate in the fight against COVID-19, but local leader Joe Dorman wants to remind Oklahomans that COVID doesn’t care if you’re the first or the last person infected.

The former legislator says every precaution was taken when he recently attended the Bedlam basketball game at OSU.

However, despite the double mask and social distancing, Dorman tested positive for the coronavirus a few days later.

The current CEO of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy says he is on the mend, but wants to remind everyone that the pandemic is not over yet.

