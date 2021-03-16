Need an instant or perfect ‘Instagram’ background? Oklahoma nurse opens ‘Selfie City’ at Quail Springs Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local nurse has created a selfie studio in Oklahoma City as a fun way to get her mind off the current pandemic.

Jennifer Parrott is an ER nurse practitioner in the Metro. She says she created Selfie City to take her mind off COVID-19 and the hospital.

“My boyfriend, his mother and I all worked hard and painted our hearts out into this place,” said Parrott.

The studio has over 18 different backgrounds and remote ring lights that you can use your own cameras/cellphones to take as many photos and selfies as you want.

Parrott says the walls will be rotating every few months for different seasons and holidays.

You can bring your own props or even a well-trained pet.

“I’m not sure how long it will last, I’ve never owned a business like this. I’m sure having fun while we have it though!” said Parrott. “All day surrounded by people smiling and having a blast just warms the soul!”

Parrott says the idea came from a video on her daughter’s TikTok page.

Selfie City is open 7 days a week during Quail Springs Mall operating hours.

General admission is $20 per person over 10 y/o, and $15 on Mondays and Tuesdays. Children 10 y/o and under admission is $10 per child.

Learn more about Selfie City on their Facebook Page.