OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Pawhuska woman was sentenced for her role in a theft at a nursing home.

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit began investigating after it received a report of a resident at Barnsdall Nursing Home who was missing money from her room.

During the court of the investigation, officials say Betty Kristen Corrine Meadows admitted that she took $150 from a resident’s room and used it to purchase items at a Dollar General store.

“We must protect and seek justice for these vulnerable Oklahomans,” said Attorney General John O’Connor. “Our office will not tolerate the financial exploitation of our beloved nursing home residents, no matter how large or small the amount.”

Meadows pleaded guilty to the crime last week.

She was sentenced to 30 days in the Osage County Jail and will have to surrender her nurse aide certification. She is also barred from employment involving the care of elderly or vulnerable adults while on probation.

She was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and $250 to the Victim Compensation Fund.

Meadows will also be on probation for four years after her jail sentence.

To file a complaint with the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit call 1-405-522-2963 or click here.