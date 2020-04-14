Oklahoma nursing home hit with 45 positive COVID-19 cases

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KOKI) – Nearly 50 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at a nursing home in northeast Oklahoma.

The owner of Bartlesville Health and Rehab told FOX 23 on Monday 33 residents and 12 employees tested positive for COVID-19. Two people are hospitalized.

According to FOX 23, the facility’s owner says some of the residents tested positive without showing any symptoms.

The health department has been in contact with the facility.

Following CDC guidelines, the building has been sanitized, and all staff members wear personal protective equipment.

Washington County currently has 114 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health of Monday.