Oklahoma nursing home sees third COVID-19 death

BINGER, Okla. (KFOR) – As COVID-19 cases in the state continue to rise, nursing homes have been a hotspot for the virus.

On Friday, Governor Kevin Stitt that 1/3 of the states COVID-19 deaths occurred in long-term health facilities, like nursing homes.

According to a Facebook post from Binger Nursing Home & Rehab on April 17, the facility has 26 positive COVID-19 residents, 15 positive staff, two deaths, three pending staff results, two pending resident results, and one employee in the hospital.

However, on Sunday, the nursing home announced an additional death, bringing the total to three.

Administrator Stephanie Warner says the facility receives dozens of phone calls per day.

“I have had several families apologize for calling too much. Please do not apologize for that… your loved one is here and we are happy to update you to the best of our ability while still maintaining privacy laws,” Warner said.

She says the facility could use Gatorade, Pedialyte, bottled water, AAA batteries, towels and washcloths for staff.

“God is good,” she said. “It is well.”

