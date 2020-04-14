Oklahoma nursing homes impacted by COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As state health officials warn Oklahomans to take precautions when it comes to COVID-19, experts say they are especially concerned about residents in Oklahoma nursing homes.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, more than 2,000 Oklahomans have tested positive for the virus since it was first detected in the state in March.

So far, 108 people have died from the coronavirus. Of those deaths, 88 of them occurred in patients who were 65-years-old or older.

Health experts have warned that the virus can spread easily in areas where close contact is common, like in nursing homes.

Data suggests that 16.2% of positive cases in Oklahoma either reported working in or having direct patient care in a health care or long-term care setting.

Also, 25 of the deceased patients came from nursing homes.

Officials with the health department compiled data regarding COVID-19 cases and nursing homes in Oklahoma. The information listed below is from data obtained on April 12:

Aberdeen Heights Assisted Living : 1 resident tested positive.

: 1 resident tested positive. Adams PARC Post Acute Recovery Center : 1 staff member tested positive.

: 1 staff member tested positive. Bartlesville Health and Rehabilitation Community : 20 residents and five staff members tested positive.

: 20 residents and five staff members tested positive. Beacon Ridge : 1 staff member tested positive.

: 1 staff member tested positive. Bellevue Health and Rehabilitation : 1 staff member tested positive.

: 1 staff member tested positive. Broadway Manor Nursing Home : 1 resident tested positive.

: 1 resident tested positive. Brookhaven Extensive Care : 20 residents and eight staff members tested positive. One person died from the virus.

: 20 residents and eight staff members tested positive. One person died from the virus. Capitol Hill Skilled Nursing and Therapy : 12 residents and 1 staff member tested positive. Two people have died.

: 12 residents and 1 staff member tested positive. Two people have died. Coweta Manor Nursing Home : 11 residents and 1 staff member have tested positive.

: 11 residents and 1 staff member have tested positive. Cross Timbers Nursing and Rehabilitation : 2 residents tested positive.

: 2 residents tested positive. Emerald Square Assisted Living Community : 1 resident and 1 staff member tested positive.

: 1 resident and 1 staff member tested positive. First Shamrock Care Center : 1 resident tested positive.

: 1 resident tested positive. Franciscan Villa : 12 residents and 17 staff members tested positive. Two people have died.

: 12 residents and 17 staff members tested positive. Two people have died. Grace Living Center (Jenks) : 1 staff member has tested positive.

: 1 staff member has tested positive. Grace Living Center (Mangum) : 19 residents and 18 staff members have tested positive. Three people have died.

: 19 residents and 18 staff members have tested positive. Three people have died. Grace Living Center (Norman) : 66 residents and 5 staff members have tested positive. Ten people have died.

: 66 residents and 5 staff members have tested positive. Ten people have died. Grove Nursing Center : 37 residents and 19 staff members have tested positive.

: 37 residents and 19 staff members have tested positive. Holiday Heights Healthcare : 1 resident tested positive.

: 1 resident tested positive. Iris Memory Care of Edmond : 2 residents tested positive.

: 2 residents tested positive. Medical Park West Rehabilitation : 1 staff member tested positive.

: 1 staff member tested positive. New Hope Retirement Center : 1 resident tested positive.

: 1 resident tested positive. Noble Health Care Center : 2 residents tested positive.

: 2 residents tested positive. Oklahoma Methodist Manor : 3 staff members tested positive.

: 3 staff members tested positive. PARCway Post Acute Recovery : 2 residents tested positive.

: 2 residents tested positive. Ponca City Nursing and Rehabilitation : 1 resident tested positive.

: 1 resident tested positive. Ranchwood Nursing Center : 1 staff member tested positive.

: 1 staff member tested positive. Seiling Nursing Center : 1 staff member tested positive.

: 1 staff member tested positive. Skiatook Nursing Home : 19 residents and 10 staff members tested positive. Five people have died.

: 19 residents and 10 staff members tested positive. Five people have died. Ten Oaks Place : 1 staff member tested positive.

: 1 staff member tested positive. The Parke Assisted Living: 1 resident tested positive, and that person died.

1 resident tested positive, and that person died. The Villages at Southern Hills: 5 residents and 2 staff members tested positive. One person died.