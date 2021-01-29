Oklahoma officer arrested on multiple child sexual exploitation charges

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say the assistant chief of an Oklahoma police department has been arrested on multiple child sexual exploitation charges.

Between April and September 2020, a social medial platform reported that a user uploaded multiple sexually explicit files of a pre-pubescent girl. The platform reported the images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The NCMEC then notified the OSBI since the IP address was traced to Oklahoma.

Tyler Davis

On Jan. 28, agents from the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit from the OSBI served a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of N. Broadway in Hydro.

Authorities say 35-year-old Tyler Wesley Davis was arrested on three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of rape by instrumentation, three counts of distribution of obscene or indecent writings/pictures, two counts of forcible sodomy, and one count of violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Davis is the assistant chief of the Hydro Police Department and is also a reserve deputy with the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, according to the OSBI.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or cybertipline.org. You can also contact the OSBI ICAC Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.