Oklahoma officer goes above and beyond to help elderly woman without power

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma police officer went above and beyond when he found an elderly woman without power.

Although he couldn’t fix the power lines, he did his best to make sure she was warm.

On Tuesday morning, officers with the Moore Police Department were called to an elderly woman’s home where she was without power and unable to find her flashlights.

Sgt. Wells and Sgt. Melton helped find the flashlights, and Sgt. Wells covered the woman in quilts as they were leaving.

A couple of hours later, he returned to the home with a hot meal and coffee that he bought for the woman.

