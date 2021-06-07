Oklahoma officer makes drug bust after stopping to help stranded motorist

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in Luther say they stumbled upon a criminal operation simply because they were trying to help a stranded motorist.

On June 4, a Luther officer checked on a vehicle that was parked along the side of Hwy 66 near Dobbs.

While speaking with the driver, he realized something wasn’t adding up.

Following a search of the vehicle, authorities say they discovered 17 grams of methamphetamine, stolen credit cards, and drug paraphernalia.

Jarred Youngken was arrested on complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of credit cards of another, and possession of a forged instrument.

